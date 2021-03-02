It's Only 243 Days Until Halloween

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Abigail Larson is a character designer at Netflix who has also worked on books, games and even tarot cards.
She’s also currently got a book up on Kickstarter called Crimson, which collects a load of her past horror-themed work in a beautiful hardcover tome.
The images you’re seeing below are all taken from that book, but you can see more of Abigail’s stuff at her personal site.
