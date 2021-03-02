It's Only 243 Days Until Halloween

Illustration : Abigail Larson

Abigail Larson is a character designer at Netflix who has also worked on books, games and even tarot cards.



She’s also currently got a book up on Kickstarter called Crimson, which collects a load of her past horror-themed work in a beautiful hardcover tome .

The images you’re seeing below are all taken from that book, but you can see more of Abigail’s stuff at her personal site.

