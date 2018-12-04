Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: サム(元アイカツ紳士)

In Naruto, the Rasengan is a swirling chakra ball that can be held and thrown by ninja. This looks like the Rasengan but for real.



Spotted at this year’s Hack Day in Japan, this project is called micRokuro and was created by Yoshimasa Kato.

It works very well with Naruto music!

Here is a better look at the project.