It's Just Lovely Playing Days Gone On PC

Having never played the game on PS4, I settled in with Days Gone on my PC this week and found myself pleasantly surprised.



Not necessarily with the game itself; it does some fun survival stuff and the zombie horde system is very cool, but I also hate everyone in it and am mystified how a 2019 PS4 game could also feel so much like a 2003 Xbox game.

But I’m not here to review Days Gone, we did that already back in 2019. I’m just here to say that it’s very nice I got the chance to play it at all, and that if it’s a game that you are/are more likely to be into than I am, then you are in for a treat.

One of the first things that struck me about it, especially given the track record of recent PlayStation games like Horizon, was just how smooth and feature-packed the PC port of Days Gone is. My system isn’t top of the line, and most games usually have me caught between playing in 2K at highest settings or in 4K and dragging everything down.

Not Days Gone, which without having to touch a single option just defaulted to a bunch of very high settings and has run like a dream since. I’m not alone or lucky, either; turns out this is a very good PC port, which doesn’t just run damn well, but even introduces PC-specific improvements that aren’t found in the PS4/PS5 version of the game, as you can see in Digital Foundry’s video below.

The better these PlayStation ports get, the more excited I am for the inevitable Ghost of Tsushima release.

