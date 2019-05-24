It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means either chaining hot dogs, hamburgers and handfuls of chips or jab, jab, uppercut, jab, throw, special. Or both.



Fighting game tournament Combo Breaker roils on all weekend in Illinois, where top competitors from titles ranging from Mortal Kombat 11 to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will vie to be their respective game’s top dog. It’s a chance to check in on games that you might have stopped following—anyone for some Dragon Ball FighterZ?—or dip your toe into something new, like the confusingly-named Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]. There’s already drama, too—Street Fighter legend Diago Umehara was planning on using a controversial hit box controller without a joystick until organizers announced its ban.

Players to watch at Combo Breaker include the always-hype Dominique “SonicFox” McLean, who’s playing Mortal Kombat XI, Eric “ESAM” Lew, playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and for Street Fighter V, Du “Nuckledu” Dang. You can watch the streams here.

But where are all the big names in Smash Ultimate? Unsurprisingly, they’re at an anime convention in Atlanta called MomoCon. Samuel “Dabuz” Buzby, Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey, Leonardo “MK Leo” Lopez and most of the rest of Smash’s top muscle will be battling it out in the convention’s Smash tournament.