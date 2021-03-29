It Takes Two Director's 'Fuck The Oscars' Rant Is Hidden In The Game

Screenshot : The Game Awards

Josef Fares’ new game, It Takes Two, apparently includes audio from the director’s infamous “fuck the Oscars” rant in all its incoherent glory.

After the game’s release last week, some folks discovered that It Takes Two’s space level includes a hidden Easter egg that allows players to hear snippets of Fares’ profanity-laden appearance at the 2017 Game Awards.

Sure, it’s not quite as humorous without Geoff Keighley dying from embarrassment in the background, but I admit to deriving some sick entertainment from hearing the rant play out alongside the game’s cutesy aesthetics.

Love him or hate him, Fares is a passionate guy who’s not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. And I respect the fact that he hasn’t been forced to shy from this awkward moment by PR people because—let’s be honest here—fuck the Oscars.