While the 2019 Resident Evil 2 game is a remake of the 1998 release, lots and lots of people are needed to make the game happen. Wonder how many? At least 800!



That’s according to a recent NHK special on Capcom, as pointed out by Alex Aniel:

Aniel adds that around 600 people worked on Resident Evil 6. So don’t think of the upcoming RE2 of a mere remake.

It’s much bigger than that!