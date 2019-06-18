This week we’re taking simulated vacations, making new friends, and reconnecting with old friends too. Here’s your heads up for the things making waves, both big and small, this week in the world of games and beyond. Watch the video above, or find out what’s coming in the post below.

Lovely Planet 2 releases today from QUICKTEQUILA for PC, Mac, and Linux. Lovely Planet 2 is the sequel to 2014’s Lovely Planet, which the developer calls a “first person shooter gun ballet.” In the game, you explore over 100 levels with new enemies, traps, and a challenging new game mode.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night also releases today from developer ArtPlay. Announced as a Kickstarter in 2015 by Konami alumni Koji Igarashi, the campaign raised $5.5 million after asking fans for only $500,000. To say this game has a lot to live up to is a bit of an understatement. We’ll see how it shakes out this week.

Take the virtual vacation you deserve in our dystopian timeline with VR game Vacation Simulator, coming to PlayStation 4 today from developer Owlchemy Labs, the team behind Job Simulator. Disconnect from the world by connecting a virtual virtual reality headset to your face and relaxing by building some sandcastles, taking some photos underwater, and eating all the ice cream you want without the fear of an upset stomach afterwards. Vacation Simulator’s already out on PC.

On Thursday, Overwatch League kicks off Stage 3 of week 3. It all starts with the San Francisco Shock taking on the Boston Uprising, then Paris Eternal playing the Houston Outlaws, and the night ends with the Hangzhou Spark facing off against the Dallas Fuel.

My Friend Pedro comes out on PC and Switch, from developer Deadtoast Entertainment. This violent gymnastic paradise is all about destroying everything and everyone in your path alongside a friendly sentient banana. Flip through multiple rooms full of baddies as a dual-wielding, slow motion acrobat and platform through intricate puzzles that ask you to be effective but, most importantly, stylish as heck.

Making its way over from iOS and Android to the Switch and PC, Muse Dash is an adorable-looking rhythm game from developer PeroPeroGames. Dash your way through whimsical stages while kicking and punching to some catchy beats. We’ll definitely be covering this game this week, so be sure to check that out.

Toy Story 4, the newest installment in the beloved Pixar franchise, comes out Thursday. It’s been nine years since Toy Story 3, believe it or not. The gang meets new member Forky, a spork that’s been fashioned into a toy. Toy Story 4 has some notable new voices, like Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tony Hale, and everybody’s favorite, Keanu Reeves, as “Canada’s Greatest Stuntman Duke Caboom.” Still no word on whether Sora will make a cameo.

Another 90’s franchise gets an update this week, when Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled comes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Friday. Almost 20 years since the first entry in the series, this game looks like a fun alternative to that other kart racer everyone loves.

Not to be outdone by that other vacation simulation, The Sims 4 Island Living expansion lands on PC and Mac, with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions coming on July 16. Swim, maybe do some conservation work on the beach, become a lifeguard, or just eat your way through the local cuisine. Just chill and have a good time this weekend. You’ve earned it.

We'll have some post-E3 coverage on the site this week too, like an interview with Phil Spencer.