It Is Once Again Time To Drive A Relaxing Video Game Bus

Image : The Bus

As I have written on this website, there is a gentle joy to be found in driving a video game bus, and so it is with great excitement that I prepare to settle in for the next week playing a game called The Bus.



Advertisement

The Bus bills itself as “the next generation of city bus driving simulation”, and it’s not hard arguing with that. Everything looks very nice and slick (relative to the genre), and most impressive is that they’ve recreated most of Berlin on a 1:1 scale.

That’s right. Where other games will recreate whole cities for the purposes of crime, or explosions, or racing, here you get to drive around Berlin at a leisurely pace, picking some folks up, handling spare change and listening to some relaxing tunes while you complete your rounds.

The Bus is out on Early Access tomorrow, March 25.