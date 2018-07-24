Julen Urrutia is a character artist at Axis Animation, a studio that has made trailers for games like Destiny 2 and League of Legends.

You can see more of Julen’s work at his Behance and ArtStation pages.



Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

Advertisement

Advertisement