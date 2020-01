Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

It appears that Chinese Switch consoles are locked. Tencent is handling the Chinese market, and domestic games, which read “CHN” on the Switch cards, are reportedly locked. This means international players will need to import Tencent Switches should they want to play any future China-only releases.