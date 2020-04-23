Isabelle Is Having A Bad Day

Today on Highlight Reel we have Animal Crossing mysteries, Blade and Sorcery glitches, Bannerlord NPCs trying their best, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Oktaiva
- R6 Siege - Cake_Delicious
- Blade and Sorcery (modded) - silenthunderprm
- No Man’s Sky - seb-poole
- Apex Legends - Himdaking
- Red Dead Online - KRYPTOKNIGHT1029
- Red Dead Online - Brandan Ediger
- Modern Warfare - BreadDaddyLenin
- COD Warzone - plkrug27
- COD Warzone - ProFaSea
- Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord - Pop Poppie
- Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord - Psychoticfart
- Resident Evil 3 - GreddXGDR10
- Resident Evil 3 (modded) - Beardo Benjo
- AC:NH - glenpaiii
- AC:NH - batterybound
- AC:NH - radiostarkiller
- AC:NH - Shroudss
- AC:NH - RobPlayinGames (Youtube here)
- FF7 Remake - Spencer Cotton
- FF7 Remake - tomyan112
- FF7 Remake - Ray M
- FF7 Remake - Eric Rohde
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - General Jackass
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!