Fine Art

Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Yuri Quirino is an artist from Brazil currently based in Charlotte .

You can see more of Yuri’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Illustration for article titled Is This Going To Be A Standup Fight, Sir, Or Another Bughunt?
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

