Insomniac isn’t just making a new Spider-Man game. The studio is also working on their fourth VR game, which, like the others, will be for Oculus. It’s called Stormland. The Oculus blog describes the 2019 game as having “an open-world structure and an ever-changing environment bristling with unexplored islands, dangerous strongholds, and rare technology.”
About the author
Stephen Totilo
Editor-in-Chief. Currently playing: Nioh and Sushi Striker (but need to get back to Iconoclasts, Dandara, God of War, Batman: Arkham Origins, and Steamworld Dig 2)