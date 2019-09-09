Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Bae Tae Hyun is a big Godzilla fan—so much so that he has opened a cafe to show off his collection. Besides coffee, the cafe also serves up Godzilla cookies!



According to Lexi from Seoul Searching, Bae began collecting Godzilla goods in 2014 after seeing the Hollywood version that was released that year. He started collecting anything and everything related to ‘Zilla, whether it was bootleg or official. He decides that the only place to put his ever-growing collection was in a cafe.

And thus, Cafe Ookii was born.

Advertisement

Bae’s wife makes all the cookies by hand as well as the cafe’s Hedorah Nutella chocolate cupcake.

Advertisement

Check out more photos on Seoul Searching.

