This is LoL Park. Located in Seoul, it’s a brand new esports arena for Legend of Legends. It’s very cool, so let’s check it out.



As Inven reports, LoL Park also has a Riot shop, a cafe, a 24-hour PC bang, a commemorative hall with the pro jersey and 3D printed figures of players, a new stage as well as new interview and team rooms. According to Akshon, the venue has 500 seats (with cup holders!) and three big screen televisions.

Very fancy. Have a look:

