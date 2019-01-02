Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

If you like One Piece and are ever in Hong Kong, you might want to swing by this One Piece-themed eatery. Fittingly, it’s located in the city’s Whampoa area, a former dockyard.



Not only is the decor One Piece themed, but so are the food and drink.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

While not the world’s only One Piece restaurant (Japan has had several), the Hong Kong location recently had its one year anniversary. Congrats!