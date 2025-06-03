The Top 10 Most Played Games On Steam Deck: February 2024 Edition
9 Rad Indie Games We Can't Wait To See More Of From The Mix Summer Showcase

News

9 Rad Indie Games We Can't Wait To See More Of From The Mix Summer Showcase

Tactical RPGs, animal collectathons, and more caught our eye at the indie event

By
Ethan Gach
Art shows games from The Mix showcase.
Image: Hypersect / Videocult, Akupara Games / Fuzz Force

The Mix Summer Showcase ran over 90 minutes and offered quick looks at dozens of upcoming games. Formerly known as Guerrilla Collective, the showcase is one of many indie events swirling around the orbit of Summer Game Fest, and unlike many of the bigger games getting shown off in the days ahead, some of these have playable demos right now while others are likely getting them in the weeks and months ahead.

We picked out nine that caught our eye. Some of them were being shown for the first time. Others were previously revealed but had gone under our radar since, or popped up with fresh trailers showing a deeper look at story, world-building, and gameplay. But there were a ton more games worth checking out and wishlisting in the full showcase. You can see all of them for yourself in the video below.

Never’s End

Never’s End

The most intriguing reveal was a tactical RPG from a small studio called Hypersect led by a former Destiny sandbox gameplay engineer, an Octopath Traveler monster artist, and the composer of Enter the Gungeon. Never’s End’s pitch? Final Fantasy Tactics collides with city management as you raise an army of possessed warriors to protect the last human settlement from a magical apocalypse. There’s no release date yet but it’s coming to PC and PlayStation.

Airframe Ultra

Airframe Ultra

Airframe Ultra looks like Wipeout meets Twisted Metal. It’s got a slick PS1 presentation and a gritty vibe that would fit right at home on a long-lost demo disc. It’s the newest project from Rain World maker Videocult so it will probably be uncompromising in every way.

Dead Finger Dice: A Billionaire Killing Game

Dead Finger Dice: A Billionaire Killing Game

Rig dice to beat evil billionaires at their own deranged games. That’s the basic premise of Dead Finger Dice, a point-and-click roguelike about gambling with ghouls and trying to escape the yacht they’ve imprisoned you on. It’s giving Inscryption meets Cryptmaster if they were made in MS-DOS. A survival horror spin on Balatro? Let’s go.

Nectarmancer

Nectarmancer

The gardenvania subgrene expands with Beauty Cult’s Nectarmancer, a gorgeous-looking action platformer that doubles as a farming sim. Grow crops and fight in tight 2D spaces as you try to take down The Throne, a mysterious cabal exploiting the world’s resources for its own gain. Here’s the line from the Steam page that sold me: “Use a network of plants and their latent nectarmancy to build up a planet-scale biological research computer to acquire even more nectar.” Yes. Yes I will.

Critterrupters

Critterrupters

At first glance I thought Critterrupters was an Animal Crossing clone but it’s actually more like Pokémon. Go from 3D exploration to 2D turn-based augmented reality battles with a focus on interrupting your opponent’s attack to gain an advantage. There’s over 100 Critter Chips to collect, train, and “puzzle out” with the goal of defeating gym leaders and meeting the creator of the virtual Tamagotchi-based warriors.

Motorslice

Motorslice

Motorslice is an atmospheric parkour adventure in which you wall-run and slash your way through a futuristic construction site with the vibe of Shadow of the Colossus inside a mega city. Think indie, PS2-era Mirror’s Edge with a sword and heavy machinery boss fights. There’s a bit of a Tarkovskian undertone. Prince of Persia is also an influence according to the developers. Should I just keep name-dropping cool stuff?

Moros Protocol

Moros Protocol

A boomer shooter segment near the end of the showcase included a bunch of experimental first-person shooters, but Moros Protocol has been in production for five years and is the one that stuck out to me. The sci-fi roguelike combines Doom and Dark Souls for a low-poly fever dream that supports co-op. “And yes, you can kick your enemies,” the devs write.

Nocturne

Nocturne

Nocturne is a story-focused JRPG that uses rhythm gameplay for its combat. Rock Paper Shotgun likened it toChrono Trigger meets Guitar Hero.” It might not end up an all-time classic like those, but the pixel art and soundtrack are pretty neat. What’s it about? “Your consciousness was uploaded to a world where a sentient AI has taken control, twisted creatures roam the land, and a vast corruption spreads.” An increasingly relatable predicament!

Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road

Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road

Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road mixes and matches elements from lots of popular genres, including city builders and arcade-y bullet hell grindfests. The neat thing here is that the city you grow travels around and turns into a weapon itself, unleashing hell in Vampire Survivors-style horde mode onslaughts. There’s a closed beta happening later this summer.

