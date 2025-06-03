9 Rad Indie Games We Can't Wait To See More Of From The Mix Summer Showcase

The Mix Summer Showcase ran over 90 minutes and offered quick looks at dozens of upcoming games. Formerly known as Guerrilla Collective, the showcase is one of many indie events swirling around the orbit of Summer Game Fest, and unlike many of the bigger games getting shown off in the days ahead, some of these have playable demos right now while others are likely getting them in the weeks and months ahead.

We picked out nine that caught our eye. Some of them were being shown for the first time. Others were previously revealed but had gone under our radar since, or popped up with fresh trailers showing a deeper look at story, world-building, and gameplay. But there were a ton more games worth checking out and wishlisting in the full showcase. You can see all of them for yourself in the video below.