Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: How To Get The Gold Key In Vatican City

Once you’re ready to leave Vatican City in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you’ll follow Indy’s investigation into a seemingly abandoned underground maze. Here, you must overcome two challenges to forge two special keys that will open the path forward. Here’s how to get through the Gold Key gauntlet in Great Circle.

When you first enter the Gold Key gauntlet, you’re face to face with a series of large hanging columns over some dangerously smoldering grates on the floor. While those grates may look dangerous at first, you can freely cross the room to the big lever on the far side. However, throwing that lever will ignite the platform below you and deal damage to Indy.

If you face the lever from your entry point, you may also notice there’s an accessible side passage on your left, a broken post near the ceiling on your left that you can latch onto with Indy’s whip, and a big hole in the right-hand wall. Enter the passage and you’ll find two big chains, which you can pull on to manipulate the positioning of two of the four hanging columns.

This is one of those video game puzzles where the first hurdle is simply figuring out what you’re meant to be doing. The biggest clue is from the Latin plaque near the entrance, which you can photograph for a Field Note: “let the light guide your path.”

As that suggests, you can use the chains to move the two columns to set points along their tracks, which causes part of the grate to light up. Move them accordingly.

At this point, if you go out into the room and swing off the aforementioned broken post, you can use it to swing onto the side of one of the columns. Once you cling onto it, Indy will automatically call out to Gina to use the chains. From here, you can use your whip to reach and climb through the hole in the wall.

Through it, you can reach the other two chains in the chamber, which lets you move all 4 columns. Once all 4 are in the right place, which is indicated by the floor grates lighting up, you can throw the aforementioned lever to open the locked door behind it.

In the next chamber, pull the chain in the center to begin the forging process. A nearby door leads you back to the main area, where you’ll see the Gold Key is waiting for you. Whip-yank the lever to quench it so you can pick it up. That’s all there is to it.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam.

