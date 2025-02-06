Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: How To Crack The Captain's Code

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was one of 2024’s best games, filled with adventure, intrigue, history, and globe-trotting (as Indy is wont to do). One such locale, the unforgiving Himalayas, are treacherous not only because of the climate, but also because there are more fascists skulking about than you can shake a stick at (although that won’t stop us from trying). But besides fascists, Indy also has to contend with another set of unsavory foes: locked doors and secret codes.

How to find the Captain’s Code in the Himalayas

To reach the final stretch of the Himalayas section, you’ll need to unlock the Captain’s door first. At the far end of the upper deck, you’ll find a conference room with several dead officers at a table. There are three clipboards on the table and several discs scattered around the back side of the room, next to a cylindrical machine.

Pick up the discs and place them in the machine in this order, from left to right:

The disc with D on the furthest left

Next is the disc with F on it

Third is the disc with H on it

Finally, the disc with W should go in the slot furthest to the right

Next, use the handle on top of the machine to close the lid, then adjust the wheels so the letters on the top row read as follows (to mirror the final code left on the clipboard near where you entered the room): JÖGM.

With the code machine lined up properly, you’ll see that the JÖGM code in the top row translates to a second letter sequence in the row below: BLUT.

Head to the Code Table clipboard starting with BEIM, then look down to find BLUT and its accompanying code: 3666.

Now that you have the right code, head over to the door and enter 3666 to unlock the path forward.

It might seem like this Nazi boat adventure is coming to an end, but she still has a few surprises left for you. Brace yourself, Indiana.

