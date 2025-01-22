Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Game Tips

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: How To Solve The ‘A Date To Remember’ Puzzle

Vatican City is full of secrets to find, codes to crack, and fascists to steal from

By
Thomas Wilde
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Indiana Jones looks at something off camera.
Screenshot: MachineGames

While infiltrating the museum in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s Vatican City, you have the chance to solve a problem for the local Blackshirts: They’ve been sent a chest they can’t open due to their misunderstanding of their own password protocols. Here’s how you can beat them at their own game.

Suggested Reading

Celeste Devs Cancel Next Game After Falling Out And Difficult Development
How To Find New Outfits For Momo, Infinity Nikki's Adorable Cat-Like Buddy
The Best (And Cheapest) Way To Get Into Disney Lorcana
This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Celeste Devs Cancel Next Game After Falling Out And Difficult Development
How To Find New Outfits For Momo, Infinity Nikki's Adorable Cat-Like Buddy
The Best (And Cheapest) Way To Get Into Disney Lorcana
This Narrative Adventure About Doomed Teenage Dinosaurs Feels Too Real
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The local museum in Vatican City is locked down when you first arrive, and the one point of entry is hidden behind the Blackshirts’ campsite. The easy way to get inside is to steal a Blackshirt disguise from their laundry, which is in a part of the map that becomes available after you meet Gina for the first time.

Advertisement

Related Content

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: The Kotaku Review
New Indiana Jones Game Is 'Biggest' The Studio's Ever Made

Related Content

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: The Kotaku Review
New Indiana Jones Game Is 'Biggest' The Studio's Ever Made

Once you get through the Blackshirts’ camp, you can enter the museum courtyard. There’s usually at least one captain on patrol here who can see through your disguise, but most of the local fascists are too bored to notice you. This is a good opportunity to ransack their tents for cash, and you’ll happen across “A Date to Remember” along the way.

Advertisement

Enter the radio tent on the northeast side of the courtyard. Incidentally, there’s a sleeping Blackshirt here with a fly swatter next to him, which makes this area a great place to unlock the Pest Control achievement.

Advertisement
Indy grabs an object sitting next to an NPC.
Screenshot: MachineGames / Kotaku

Next, pick up 3 Mystery Notes–the Code Lookup Table, Calendar Page, and Secret Delivery Letter–from around the tent. The Calendar Page is a little easy to miss, but it’s on the desk next to the radio and typewriter.

Advertisement
Indy reads a letter.
Screenshot: MachineGames / Kotaku

Taken together, these three papers tell a story: The Blackshirts receive regular shipments here in trunks that are locked behind a 4-digit cipher that’s based on the day of the week. However, today’s code (DICE) doesn’t seem to work.

Advertisement

The answer to this puzzle is painfully simple, but does involve an intuitive leap. We’ll go through it step by step.

Indy looks at a calendar.
Screenshot: MachineGames / Kotaku
Advertisement

The reason the Blackshirts are so confused is because they’ve tried to derive the code from the day the package arrived and not the day on which it was sent.

If you look at the Secret Delivery Letter, it says plainly that the package was sent on October 15, which is a Friday (Venerdi, or Ven., in Italian). These dopes have been trying to open the trunk on the assumption that it’s locked with October 20’s code.

Advertisement

If you run the code, DICE, through the Friday column on the Code Lookup Table, you get the actual code: 6380.

Indy cracks a code on a chest.
Screenshot: MachineGames / Kotaku
Advertisement

Input that into the trunk to solve the Mystery. Your rewards include a book on Vatican Medicine, which labels any remaining Medicine Bottles in Vatican City on your map; the final note for this Mystery, Giovanni’s Letter; 10 lira; and 100 extra Adventure Points.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam.

Advertisement

.