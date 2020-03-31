In what must be the oddest Japanese corporate announcement ever, comedian Egashira 2:50 reveals that Sega Games and Sega Interactive are merging to become...Sega. Egashira 2:50 says he’s cheering on the company, adding that he doesn’t want it to go under and hopes it creates more legendary stuff.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.