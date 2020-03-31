Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:sega
segametapostjapan
Save
Screenshot: Sega

In what must be the oddest Japanese corporate announcement ever, comedian Egashira 2:50 reveals that Sega Games and Sega Interactive are merging to become...Sega. Egashira 2:50 says he’s cheering on the company, adding that he doesn’t want it to go under and hopes it creates more legendary stuff. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

NSFW Overwatch Cosplay Was The Star Of The Show

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now