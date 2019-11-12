In The Future, Football Will Be Mechanized

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Jake Woodruff is an artist at Playground Games, the developers of the Forza Horizon series.
Below is a series of pieces for the National Mech League, an idea that in the future, when a bunch of military and service mechs are no longer needed, they’re put to work playing football.
It’s a collaboration between Woodruff and his friend Kyle Moody. You can see more of Jake’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
