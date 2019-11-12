Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

In The Future, Football Will Be Mechanized

Luke Plunkett
Jake Woodruff is an artist at Playground Games, the developers of the Forza Horizon series.

Below is a series of pieces for the National Mech League, an idea that in the future, when a bunch of military and service mechs are no longer needed, they’re put to work playing football.

It’s a collaboration between Woodruff and his friend Kyle Moody. You can see more of Jake’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

