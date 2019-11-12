In The Future, Football Will Be Mechanized

Jake Woodruff is an artist at Playground Games, the developers of the Forza Horizon series.



Below is a series of pieces for the National Mech League, an idea that in the future, when a bunch of military and service mechs are no longer needed, they’re put to work playing football.

It’s a collaboration between Woodruff and his friend Kyle Moody. You can see more of Jake’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

