Today on Highlight Reel we have rude dinosaurs, C4 tosses, The Crew 2 tricks, Vermintide 2 glitches, and much more!
- Sea of Thieves - Fastest Way to your boat from the tavern on Ancient Spire - illsnapmatix
- Rainbow Six Siege - I kobe’d a guy and killed him with the impact damage of C4. - boraglryz
- Overwatch - midair deflect headshot potg - The Magic Cactus
- Hot Lava - Hot Lava, even faster! definitely a record! - Donnabis
- Jurassic World Evolution - now we just need an unstoppable force - 165309
- Vermintide 2 (Beta) - perfect timing to quote - (direct file) R0lloTomasi
- The Crew 2 (Beta) - How to Win Leaderboards - omgmilkduds
- Fortnite BR - 1 IQ play - PsychoHoshi
- Battlefield 1 - Martini Henry 100 Service Stars : Absolute precision - HExRise
- GTA Vice City - When your favorite song is on the radio - BloodyStupidMe
- Call of Duty: WWII - Between the barrel throwing knife kill while capturing a flag. - The_Sludge
- Splatoon 2 (Modded) - his broken head follows you hh #Splatoon2 #NintendoSwitch - KapuDaKoopaa
- Destiny 2 - すごく、、、おっきいです、、、。- @HKPDW57
- Dark Souls III - mimic glitch - Kallysta Rynns
