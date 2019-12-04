In June 2012, a random stabbing rampage in Osaka left two dead, including game music producer Shingo Minamino. Kyozo Isohi was sentenced to death for the killings, but the Japanese Supreme Court has overturned that ruling, giving him life in prison on the grounds he was suffering from hallucinations.
