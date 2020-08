Image : Pokemon

In Japan, there is a chain of Pokémon Center retail shops. They also have an online shop, but the official Pokémon site is now warning of a phishing site, stealing personal info and credit card numbers. The correct URL is https://www.pokemoncenter-online.com.