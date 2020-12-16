In Japan, Nintendo Says Newly Purchased Switch Units Might Have Setup Error

Photo : TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Staff/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

It’s the holiday season. People in Japan are shopping for presents, and no doubt, the Nintendo Switch will be a popular gift item. However, it might be a good idea to check those Switch units before gifting them.



Advertisement

Nintendo announced that customers in Japan are reporting the error code 2162-0002, preventing them from completing the initial setup of their consoles. If customers in Japan experience this issue, Nintendo will quickly replace the defective units after filling out an online form.

Interestingly, the error code 2162-0002 has plagued some Switch owners over the past few years in one form or another. One Redditor, for example, recalled back in 2017 how it was a system breaking crash and required a replacement unit. Other mentions of the error I’ve seen online have appeared after charging it in handheld mode or even checking out friend requests.

Advertisement

Nintendo of America has a page for this error code, telling to restart by holding down the power button for three seconds, before selecting Power Options and then Restart.

Kotaku has reached out to Nintendo of America for comment as to whether there have been similar set-up errors for new Switches as have been reported in Japan and will update this article should the company comment.