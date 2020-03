Photo : iam8bit

In honor of today’s release of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, iam8bit is releasing a pair of gorgeous vinyl soundtracks for both games in Moon Studios’ series. Each of the $40 two-disc sets is filled with Gareth Coker’s lush compositions and covered with lovely Ori art. I’ve been waiting for the re-issue of the original game’s vinyl for ages, so save me one.