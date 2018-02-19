Goku and Jiren are battling it out in the Tournament of Power, and just when you think things could get more intense, the preview for next week’s episode shows that, yes, they can.



Note: This article has spoilers.

As seen in the top image, the words “Limits Super Surpassed! Ultra Instinct Mastered!!” appears during the next episode’s preview.

The camera pans up but doesn’t reveal his new face—or, more importantly, his hairdo. We do get a look at his silver eyes.

Reportedly, this is “Goku’s ultimate form” and “the strongest Son Goku in history.” Mastering Ultra Instinct might be what Goku needs to defeat the mighty Jiren.



You can stream Dragon Ball Super on Crunchyroll right here.