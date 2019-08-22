In an effort to help Kyoto Animation, the Japanese government is considering tax breaks for donations. The plan is to spark companies and individuals to donate to the arson-ravaged studio. Currently, ideas are still being hammered out and more specifics should be announced at a later date.
