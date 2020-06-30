In a recent investor meeting, Capcom was apparently asked about plans to bring Monster Hunter World to the Nintendo Switch. It replied that it does not, but when pressed about how students enjoyed Monster Hunter on the PSP, Capcom supposedly answered it was planning on developing a Monster Hunter for junior high and high schoolers. Note that this report is unconfirmed.
In a recent investor meeting, Capcom was apparently asked about plans to bring Monster Hunter World to the Nintendo Switch. It replied that it does not, but when pressed about how students enjoyed Monster Hunter on the PSP, Capcom supposedly answered it was planning on developing a Monster Hunter for junior high and high schoolers. Note that this report is unconfirmed.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.