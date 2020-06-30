Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
In a recent investor meeting, Capcom was apparently asked about plans to bring Monster Hunter World to the Nintendo Switch. It replied that it does not, but when pressed about how students enjoyed Monster Hunter on the PSP, Capcom supposedly answered it was planning on developing a Monster Hunter for junior high and high schoolers. Note that this report is unconfirmed.  

