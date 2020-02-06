In a call with investors today, Ubisoft execs reiterated they will release five big-budget (AAA) games by the end of March 2021. That includes the recently delayed Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine, though one of those has moved to Jan-March 2021. Beyond Good & Evil 2 is not one of the five, they confirmed.
508
2
Save
Editor-in-Chief. Playing: Destiny 2 (need to get back to Ashen, Spider-Man, RDR2, Iconoclasts, Arkham Origins, Sushi Striker, Samus Returns, AC Odyssey, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint)