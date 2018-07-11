MS-DOS, the text-based operating system people used to use before Windows took over the planet, was how PC games were played in ancient times. It’s been dead for decades, but one developer figures 2018 is as good a time as any to make a brand new game for it.



Having raised $100,000 in a Kickstarter, David Murray is hard at work on Planet X3, a strategy game that’s going to run on an operating system first released in 1981.

Unsurprisingly, he’s running into some problems. In an interview with Gamasutra, he speaks of the challenges in making a brand new game for such an old OS, which run from video memory headaches to troubleshooting gaps.

“You Google [a programming problem], it will pull up some forum that will say ‘here’s how you do that, check this link’”, he says. “You click the link and it’s dead. It’s probably been dead for 10 years.”

Planet X3 is due in May 2019, and is actually a sequel to Planet X2, which was released last year...on C64.