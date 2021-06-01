I'm Waiting For World Of Warcraft's Dark Portal To Open All Over Again

Here we go again. Screenshot : Blizzard / Kotaku

Fine, World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic. I’ll sit with dozens of other players in the Blasted Lands, waiting for the glowing green portal to open at 6 p.m. Eastern time. I will weather this plodding déjà vu but know this: There’s no way in hell I’m leveling a Blood Elf or Draenei again.

Advertisement

It’s World of Warcraft’s 2007 expansion pack all over again, as players around the world eagerly await the thing that many of them already enjoyed 14 years ago. I will admit that my interest in exploring the wild zones of Outland as they were back in the day has grown over the past few weeks, enough to dampen my memories of countless plodding quests across seemingly endless bleak landscapes. I’m actually looking forward to Blizzard rendering my mage’s current gear completely obsolete with the flip of a switch.

So many people. Screenshot : Blizzard / Kotaku

I’m currently parked outside the Dark Portal with most of my server, waiting to completely destroy the Burning Crusade quest giver at 6 p.m. I am not, like many players, leveling one of the two new races to pass the time as the starting areas for Blood Elves and Draenei put me to sleep almost instantly.

Blizzard has put together a handy survival guide for players taking the Burning Crusade Classic plunge, but don’t worry. We survived it back in 2007 just fine, and we were pretty stupid back then.