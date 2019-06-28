Despite the high possibility of my dying of brain-overload-related shock during my first experience with Final Fantasy VII Remake, I lived. Two weeks later, I’m still thinking about it. Here’s my fresh-off-the-moment video report from the E3 show floor.

You’ll hear me gush about the battle system. This gushing is coming from a guy who had just finished playing the game mere moments before he began yelling.

However, my mind has not changed since I rapidly monologued into that microphone at E3. In fact, now that I’ve had two weeks to think about it, I might even love this battle system more.

Please enjoy my video. If you don’t enjoy watching it, I will retroactively not have enjoyed making it.

