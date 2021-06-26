I'm Never Taking Down My Halloween Decorations In Fallout 76

Screenshot : Bethesda / Kotaku

It might be June, but I won’t be getting rid of my goofy skeletons and creepy smoke machine in Fallout 76, thank you very much.



Back in October of last year, I got way into Fallout 76. Then other games took over my free time and I stopped playing Fallout 76 around early November. Well, recently I’ve come back to the game and found my camp covered in Halloween decorations from the last time I played. But I’m not taking them down. You can’t make me!

Screenshot : Bethesda / Kotaku

I love Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday of the year by such a large margin it’s not even close. I’d happily celebrate two Halloweens every year if people agreed to do so. However, like all good things, October aka Spooky Month comes to an end and so too do all the awesome Halloween events found in various online games. But not at my wasteland shack. Over here in my part of the irradiated hills of West Virginia, Halloween never ends.

You might say it’s tacky to keep up decorations from past holidays and normally I’d agree with you. I’ve often grumbled and shook my head at houses that still have Christmas lights up and on in February. But this isn’t the real world. This is a post-nuclear wasteland of death, mutants, and war. With that being the case, I have no issues with people, including myself, keeping up holiday decorations if it makes them happy. And to be clear: My silly Halloween decorations make me very, very happy.



Screenshot : Bethesda / Kotaku

There is also a practical element here too. Removing these decorations would take up time. Instead of wasting my time taking down pumpkins and fake bats, I could go kill some super mutants or try to find some fucking ballistic fiber.



Besides, at this point, if I stop playing again for a few months and come back to the game later in the year, it will practically be Halloween and I’ll no longer be the weirdo with pumpkins up in June . Instead, I’ll be the guy who was just really, really, REALLY prepared for the season of spooky stuff.

