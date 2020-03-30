I'm Haunted By The Eyes Of The New Michael Keaton Batman Figure

Photo : S.H. Figuarts

Despite fan protests and being encased within a costume without a movable neck, Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman is fondly remembered as one of the Dark Knight’s best big-screen adventures. Those eyes, though. Damn those eyes.

Thanks to that non-moving neck, the movie and its first sequel are filled with shots of Keaton’s large, emotive eyes from weird angles, with plenty of bright white and extra bloodshot red corners . The new S.H. Figuarts Batman figure from Tamashi Nations , due out in October wherever premium action figures are sold, captures those eerie orbs perfectly.

Here is a still from the movie.

Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Look at all of that eyeball. It’s frightening , which is the whole point of Batman, I suppose. Good work, Warner Bros. And good work S.H. Figuarts, mirroring that disconcerting expression in a six-inch action figure.

My god. Photo : S.H. Figuarts

We did not have Batman figures like this when I was a kid, which is okay, because I didn’t have $72 to spend on a fancy figure with two different expressions, nine extra hands, a batarang, two shurikens, a grappling gun, and metal supports to make its cloth cape posable.

Photo : S.H. Figuarts

I am much older now, but I am now sure I will pick up the Batman 1989 figure when it arrives this fall. As glorious as Michael Keaton’s caped crusader is, I’m not sure I can handle the nightmares.

Perfect. Photo : S.H. Figuarts

