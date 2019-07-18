If you want something done, you gotta do it yourself.



As USGamer report, a group of Brazilian Nintendo fans, fed up with the way the company has withdrawn from the market (which has left them paying big import prices for games and hardware), decided to team up and record their own Nintendo Direct.

Led by the hard work of Rodrigo Coelho (who actually lives in Tokyo), the Direct showcases the work of Brazilian studios (or “developers with Brazilian backgrounds”), and puts them all in a very Nintendo Direct-style video, only with Coelho doing the presenting.

The hope is that by showing how much local fans care about Nintendo games, and how good so many Brazilian games are, they can convince the company to return to the market, which they’ve been absent from since 2015.

You can read more about Coelho’s hard work over on USGamer’s story.

