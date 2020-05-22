Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

If You Know Japanese, You Won't Forget These Lyrics For The Star Wars Imperial March

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:star wars
star warsjapankotakueast
1
1
Illustration for article titled If You Know Japanese, You Wont Forget These Lyrics For The iStar Wars/i Imperial March
Screenshot: JohnWilliamsVEVO
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

School lunch in Japan varies from day to day, but it usually contains these two things: milk and bread. In Japanese, milk is gyuunyuu (牛乳) and the type of bread served is called koppepan (コッペパン).

Advertisement

So nearly everyday, kids in Japan can count on getting milk and bread or gyuunyuu to koppepan with to meaning “and” in Japanese. And now, thanks to this man, I am now aware of these totally unofficial Japanese joke lyrics:

Which I cannot unhear when listening to the actual “Imperial March,” a truly badass song. Really, I cannot.

The march sounds as though Star Wars is really about school lunches and reminds me of how “Chewbacca” can have a very different meaning in Japanese. Gyuunyuu to koppepan, gyuunyuu to koppepan. 

Advertisement

Thanks @dwvcd! I guess?

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Racing Cockpit Makers Use Fake Gran Turismo 7 Logo, Scold Media For Noticing

The Best PS2 Games

This Man Loves Japan. His Name Is Tommy Lee Jones.

Maneater: The Kotaku Review