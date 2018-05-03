Michael Kus is a concept artist from Poland who between jobs has been working on a personal project called 1952, which draws a line through Second World War technological development and imagines a conflict that, into its third decade, is being fought with fancy jet aircraft and mechs.



You can see more of Michael’s work at his ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

