Kotaku EastJapan

If Fall Guys Took Place In Real-Life Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:fall guys
fall guysjapankotakueast
Gif: livedioJ_007
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
On Twitter, folks have been using footage of people in Japan cramming into trains or racing through stations as tongue-in-cheek, real-life Fall Guys tributes.

Below, Twitter user Genchariino used footage of rush hour on the Seibu Shinjuku Line for this clip, which is titled “This Is Japan’s Fall Guys”:

Back in late August, Twitter user Iruka no Hito created a real-life Fall Guys using footage of people racing through a train station on their way to Comic Market.

Here’s another real-life Falls Guys, but sadly missing added graphics and music. (The footage is of the “lucky man” race held at Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture.)

Japan’s real-life Fall Guys looks hard!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

