If Fall Guys Took Place In Real-Life Japan

On Twitter, folks have been using footage of people in Japan cramming into trains or racing through stations as tongue-in-cheek, real-life Fall Guys tributes.



Below, Twitter user Genchariino used footage of rush hour on the Seibu Shinjuku Line for this clip, which is titled “This Is Japan’s Fall Guys”:

Back in late August, Twitter user Iruka no Hito created a real-life Fall Guys using footage of people racing through a train station on their way to Comic Market.

Here’s another real-life Falls Guys, but sadly missing added graphics and music. (The footage is of the “lucky man” race held at Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture.)

Japan’s real-life Fall Guys looks hard!