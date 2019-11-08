Iconic Anime Spacecraft Recreated In Straw

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Each year, folks in the town of Chikuzen, Japan create sculptures out of rice straw to mark the fall harvest. Previously, they made a Godzilla statue. This year, they’ve brought Space Battleship Yamato to life.



According to Nico Nico, the rice straw version is over 54- feet long and at most 15- feet high.

The rice straw recreation is outfitted with an LED light for nighttime illumination.

Like so.

The rice straw Space Battleship Yamato will be on display until next January.