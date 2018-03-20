I like Kirby games, but I would not consider myself an advanced Kirbyologist. I was therefore surprised to learn a few weeks ago that Kirby games I’d played on the 3DS contained hidden messages. The first letter of each of the games’ worlds spelled a word. Neat! Surely, I figured, the new Kirby Switch game would do the same.



For context, check this out: the 3DS Kirby game Planet Robobot has seven levels: Patched Plains, Resolution Road, Overload Ocean, Gigabyte Grounds, Rhythm Route, Access Ark and Mind the Program.

Get it?

Kirby Triple Deluxe’s worlds spell FLOWER or FLOWERED, if you creatively include the final world Eternal Dreamland.

Kirby Star Allies on Nintendo Switch is made largely by the same people who made those games, so you might be expecting another acronym. I was.



Here are the names of its worlds:

World of Peace: Dream Land



World of Miracles: Planet Popstar

Fortress of Shadows: Jambastion

Far-Flung Starlight Heroes

Kirby Star Allies

I’ve thought about those names. There’s no acronym in there, people.

But wait!

Let’s look at the levels in Dream Land:

Any ideas what that spells?

If you exclude “Dream Palace,” which is just a bonus room, then we have GDHFCE. And all that appears to be is several consecutive letters of the alphabet scrambled up: CDEFGH.

Moving on to Planet Popstar:

Once again, there is no obvious acronym, but there does appear to be one scrambled in there. You see it, right? FRIENDS.

What of Jambastion? There are too many level names to fit in a screenshot, so I’ll type them out:

Gatehouse Road



Eastern Wall

Longview Corridor

Western Outer Wall

Inner Sanctum

Heavenly Hall

Sector A

Sector B

Sector C

Acronym? Anagram? Or nothing at all? I’ve tried descrambling this and come up with nothing. How about you? If it helps, note that Sector A, B and C are all bonus levels.

And then there’s the game’s last big world, Far-Flung Starlight Heroes:

Planet Earthdall

Falluna Moon

Planet Misteen

Mareen Moon

Planet Caverna

Grott Moon

Planet Frostak

Blizzno Moon

Planet Towara

Gabbel Moon

Star Lavadom

Sizzlai Moon

Jambandra Base

The Divine Terminus

Extra Planet Alpha

Extra Planet Beta

Extra Planet Gamma

Extra Planet Delta

Joke’s on me, I think. Right? I don’t think there’s a solution because I don’t think there was actually a puzzle.

And people said Kirby games were too easy...