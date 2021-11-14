2022 is shaping up to be a bumper year for Games Where We’re Playing As Cats. We’re finally getting Stray, that sci-fi feline adventure, but now we’re also getting Little Kitty, Big City as well.



Announced over the weekend, Little Kitty, Big City is an upcoming game for PC and “console” (not sure which ones yet) where you take control of a kitten who is lost in a big city, and you have to help them get home again.

Eventually, anyway. It looks like the point of the game isn’t actually to get home, but to wander around the streets of a Japanese city doing every cat thing you can imagine, from jumping into boxes to catching birds to playing with your tail to stealing food to climbing stuff.

Looks like you can also talk to other animals, do quests and wear cute hats, so it’s also got that going for it. To see Little Kitty, Big City in action, please watch and enjoy every last second of this trailer:

The game is being developed by a small team at Double Dagger Studio. Here’s the official description from the game’s trailer:

You’re a little kitty LOST in the big city! Will you find your way home? Or are you having too much fun along the way? Little Kitty, Big City is a game where you play a curious little kitty with a big personality, on an adventure to find your way back home. Explore the city, make new friends, wear delightful hats, and leave more than a little chaos in your wake. After all, isn’t that what cats do best? Available to play on PC and console in 2022!

And if you want to wishlist it on Steam you can do that over on the game’s page.