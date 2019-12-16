I’ve finally done it. I’ve crammed the entirety of the first Legend of Zelda into a single Mario Maker 2 level (KFH-GN2-L2G). And I was able to do it without cutting anything. Okay, maybe there are some small insignificant cuts here and there, but why quibble? Let’s just say it’s 100 percent identical.
