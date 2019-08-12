I (Tim Rogers) got one of those new 8bitdo SN30 Pro+ controllers. I’m really excited about it, so I’m live-streaming my first impressions of it by testing it with a battery of Switch games (starting with Super Mario Maker 2). Finally! A stream that shows you what it’s like for me to play video games by myself. Yell at me in the chat!
Tim Rogers
I make videos for Kotaku. I make video games for myself and my friends. I like writing fiction. Someday I will publish a novel. Who knows!