I know we already covered Halo Infinite’s release date today, but when Microsoft made it official they also showed off something very close to my heart: a fancy limited edition custom console, all decked out in Halo colours and designs.



I love console designs like this, and really miss the old 00' s trend of companies releasing a ton of these; it feels like the Xbox 360 got a new one every month, with some—like the Star Wars and Halo variants—going on to be some of the best-remembered editions of the console.

In 2021 it’s just not cool anymore I guess, not “established mainstream consumer electronics” behaviour, but whatever. Microsoft is doing it for Halo Infinite, and it looks great. Out in December, the “Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle” has a console with a custom design that’s, well, I’m not up to speed on my more recent Halo canon, so I’ll let Microsoft explain.

This design was inspired by the expansive Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. Above the armor there is a custom star pattern as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo that extends to the top of the console and onto the fan. Below the stars, the top vent is accented in Cortana-themed blue. To top it off, the console powers on and off with custom Halo-themed sounds. The controller included in the bundle features a matching design on the front, an iridium gold 20-year mark on the back, as well as side-and-back grips to accommodate all play styles.

Looks good! The shiny flourishes are a nice touch, and if you like those, then please join me in really liking a different controller that’ll be available separately: the “Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2", which while not being cheap (it’s $200! It’s an Elite!) is also about as perfect a Halo controller as you could imagine.

That gold d-pad is just chefs kiss, and screams “Halo as hell” even if you’re just glancing at this for the first time. Another cool Master Chief touch that you might not have been able to see in the wider shots is that the controller’s “armoured” is battle-damaged as well:

The Elite controller will also be out in December. Sadly, it still doesn’t have enough long thumbsticks.



