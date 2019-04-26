I’m streaming the just-released Sega Ages Virtua Racing on my Nintendo Switch over on our Twitch channel, because it’s Friday, it’s been a long week, and I wish it was possible for a real human to be as excited about anything as the announcer in Virtua Racing is about the player getting a “TIME BONUS!!!!!”
