Anthem is not a particularly sensual game, especially for a BioWare joint. There are no romance options. There’s some light flirting while talking with computer-controlled characters, but nothing intimate. Gameplay outside of a mech suit is all first-person, so the player barely sees their character outside of cutscenes. But damn, the transition from first-person human to third-person mech suit action is hot business.

It’s a sequence many players wouldn’t have even thought about had Bioware had simply alluded to it rather than showing the whole thing. Just walking up to that empty suit, pressing a button and fading to black would have been fine. Whatever gets us into that jumping, flying action, right?

But no, the game’s makers took the transition to the next level. The player grabs the top of the suit, lifts their legs and slides them slowly into that soft, padded opening. Though it offers rigid protection from the creatures inhabiting the wilds of Bastion, the suit is designed to give. See how it expands to accommodate the legs of its user as she slips inside.

It’s a sensuous experience, a little sexy and definitely pleasing to the senses. This is how I want to enter a suit of mechanical armor. I want it padded and snug. I want to feel protected. I want to feel invincible. Fortunately for me, Anthem isn’t that difficult of a game. Once I’m outside of Fort Tarsis, securely embraced by my metal friend, I feel safe and secure.

There’s a lot I do not love about Anthem. The story is humdrum. The non-player character interactions don’t really go anywhere. The shooting is nowhere near as satisfying as other multiplayer science fiction shooters (named Destiny). But nothing gets me ready for an hour out in the wilds shooting Scars like this bit here.

Fits like a glove.