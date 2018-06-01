It’s Kotaku XP, our weekly video discussion of hot Kotaku topics! This week, E3 fever has completely infected the global game-o-sphere. Kotaku’s Gita Jackson and I discussed the various big Pokémon announcements, the huge Fallout news, shopping carts in Fortnite, and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey merchandise leak. Interestingly, Ubisoft confirmed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey while we were filming this yesterday.

Unbeknownst even to myself, my brain had prepared a philosophical monologue to enter immediately after we opened the discussion on Fallout 76.

It started with a joke: “Whatever happened to Fallouts 5 through 75?” Then it took a dark turn. “They’ve been making Final Fantasy games for 30 years and they’re only up to 15. At that rate, it would take Bethesda 150 years to get to Fallout 76.” I further philosophized: the Fallout franchise probably won’t be around in 150 years.

I then implore the viewer: If you’re watching this 150 years from now and I’m wrong, then I’m dead, and I’m sorry.

We also talk about a whole lot of other nonsense. I state that my birth occurred at 60 frames per second. Gita postulates that the doctor must have commented on the buttery smoothness of the event. What I’m saying is, this video is weird. Please watch us be weird.

