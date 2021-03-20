I Can't Handle How Many Games Turn 20 Years Old This Year

Image : Moby Games / Bungie / Nintendo / EA / Square Enix / Rockstar Games

I recently noticed a favorite game of my youth, Halo, turns 20 years old this year. So I got curious and looked up what other games I loved back as a kid, to see hit how many are going to turn 20 in 2021. I found a lot. “What a drag it is getting old.”



Advertisement

I guess I should have expected this. 2001 was a big year for games. Some would even call it their favorite year in video game history. (Not me, I prefer 2004.) But even though I know the math makes sense, I’m still stunned to see games like Grand Theft Auto III and Burnout on this list. No! That’s impossible.

So here are a bunch of games that turn 20 years old this year. I’m sorry in advance.

Runescape

Unreal Tournament

Grand Theft Auto 3

Max Payne

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3

Final Fantasy X

Twisted Metal Black

Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

Silent Hill 2

Burnout

SSX Tricky

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Halo

Return To Castle Wolfenstein

Pikmin

Luigi’s Mansion

Again, I understand that things released in 2001 are now 20 years old (or soon will be) but actually writing down a list makes me feel so... old. Like I’m soon going to collapse into dust.

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership $27 at Eneba Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL

Related Stories