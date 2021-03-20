Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Commentary

I Can't Handle How Many Games Turn 20 Years Old This Year

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled I Can&#39;t Handle How Many Games Turn 20 Years Old This Year
Image: Moby Games / Bungie / Nintendo / EA / Square Enix / Rockstar Games

I recently noticed a favorite game of my youth, Halo, turns 20 years old this year. So I got curious and looked up what other games I loved back as a kid, to see hit how many are going to turn 20 in 2021. I found a lot. “What a drag it is getting old.

I guess I should have expected this. 2001 was a big year for games. Some would even call it their favorite year in video game history. (Not me, I prefer 2004.) But even though I know the math makes sense, I’m still stunned to see games like Grand Theft Auto III and Burnout on this list. No! That’s impossible.

So here are a bunch of games that turn 20 years old this year. I’m sorry in advance.

  • Runescape
  • Unreal Tournament
  • Grand Theft Auto 3
  • Max Payne
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3
  • Final Fantasy X
  • Twisted Metal Black
  • Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Burnout
  • SSX Tricky
  • Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
  • Halo
  • Return To Castle Wolfenstein
  • Pikmin
  • Luigi’s Mansion

Again, I understand that things released in 2001 are now 20 years old (or soon will be) but actually writing down a list makes me feel so... old. Like I’m soon going to collapse into dust.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

